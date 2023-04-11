Meet IAS officer Ramya CS, worked as data entry operator but cracked UPSC exam, got 46th rank

There is no denying the fact that UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams in the world and every year lakhs of aspirants from aross India appear in UPSC exam with an aim to crack it and become an IAS officer. But only a few hundreds aspirants ultimately succeed in cracking UPSC exam and realize their dream of becoming an IAS officer.

There are many aspirants who managed to crack UPSC exam in first or second attempt but there are some who take more than two three attempts to clear UPSC exam. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Ramya CS and her journey of becoming an IAS officer. IAS officer Ramya CS cracked the UPSC exam in her sixth attempt. IAS Ramya CS secured AIR 46 in the UPSC Exam in 2021.

Ramya CS belongs Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. At the state level, she had bagged second rank. She has an undergraduate degree in electrical and electronics engineering (EEE).

She has graduated from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. A keen learner, Ramya even completed MBA from IGNOU.

Ramya decided to quit her job at a Bengaluru-based instrumentation company in 2017 in order to prepare for UPSC exam. Ramya CS also worked as data entry operator and did data collection jobs to earn to fund her UPSC exam preparations.