Meet IAS officer, who once worked labourer at Rs 10 salary, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Know IAS officer Ram Bhajan Kumhara's story who once worked as a labourer to provide for family, later cracked UPSC. Know his inspiring story.

UPSC is one of the most difficult exams in the world. Millions of candidates spend years preparing for the civil services exam. Most aspirants take multiple attempts to crack the exam. Today, we will talk about IAS Ram Bhajan Kumhara whose journey is a testament to the enduring power of hard work.

Ram Bhajan Kumhara hails from the humble village of Bapi in Rajasthan. His childhood was full of hardships and difficulties. His mother never had a proper shelter. Despite their challenging circumstances, Ram Bhajan fought all odds and secured an AIR 667.

Things were so bad that Kumhara had to work as a daily labourer alongside his mother. His work involved breaking stones for hours and his mother carried a heavy load of stones.

While working as a labourer, Kumhara earned a meagre Rs 5 to 10 every day. Hailing from a family that raised goats and supported themselves by selling their milk, Ram Bhajan's life took a harsh turn when his father succumbed to asthma during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following his father's demise, his family fell into poverty and turned to manual labour to survive.

His hard work and determination landed him a job as a constable in the Delhi Police. Subsequently, he began his preparation to crack the UPSC exams. On his eighth attempt, he achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer in 2022, lifting his family out of poverty and marking an extraordinary achievement.

