Meet IAS officer Rahul Sankanur, who topped UPSC with AIR 17 after failing 4 times

Success story of IAS officer Rahul Sankanur: For people who take failure in their stride, success will never be far away. Having the courage to bounce back from set backs is a key trait for achievers the world over. From the childhood story of the spider who inspired King Robert, the Bruce to the story of legendary inventor Thomas Alva Edison, great success is all about keeping your head gown and not giving up. Closer to home, the success story of a young IAS officer teaches all of us the life lesson of not being bogged down by failure. Meet Rahul Sankanur, who topped UPSC exams in his fifth attempt with an All-India-Rank of 17.

IAS officer Rahul Sankanur’s UPSC success story

Hailing from Hubli city in Karnataka, Rahul pursued engineering and landed a lucrative job with an IT company. However, he refused to settle down in the multinational job and left it just two years later to chase the UPSC dream. However, the road ahead was riddled with hardships.

Not one or two, but it took five attempts for the prize to come to Rahul. While the four consecutive setbacks were tough to overcome, Rahul was able to do so with the support of his family. In the fifth and his final attempt the one of the most difficult competitive examinations in India, Rahul did not just clear UPSC but aced it with flying colours.

With each failure, Rahul had to face more and more critical eyes. But while such people try to bring you down, the true mettle of a character is in keeping one’s head held high. Finally, Rahul found success.

Rahul Sankanur’s advise to UPSC aspirants

In his advice to UPSC aspirants, Rahul says that one will face several people looking to discourage from trying again for UPSC after failed attempts. But what is important is than one does not lose sight of the goal and keeps the focus on the prize intact. One should also stay away from negativity and people who spread in.

Rahul further says that aspirants shouldn’t only bank on knowledge from books during their UPSC preparation but ensure they have a holistic strategy. Aspirants need to stay aware and observant of what is happening around them.