The Civil Services Exam (CSE) is a highly coveted and challenging milestone for millions of aspiring students seeking to become IAS, IPS, and IRS officers. While success stories are few and far between, the journey of a determined IAS aspirant serves as a shining example of hope and perseverance, demonstrating that relentless hard work and dedication can ultimately lead to triumph.

IAS Priyanka Goel’s success story is a perfect example of hope for those facing challenges, proving that hard work always leads to success. Hailing from Delhi, she graduated from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University in Bachelor of Commerce. Born to businessman father is and housewife mother, she began preparing for UPSC CSE ever since, and successfully cracked it in her 6th and last attempt.

She embarked on her Civil Services Exam journey in 2016, facing numerous setbacks along the way. Her first attempt in 2027 ended in failure due to limited knowledge, while her second attempt in 2018 fell short by just 0.7 marks, a devastating blow. She regrouped and cleared the Prelims in the third attempt, but her Mains preparation suffered.

Her fourth attempt saw her excel in the General Studies section, only to falter in CSAT, sparking self-doubt. The fifth attempt was marred by personal turmoil, including her mother's serious illness, which hindered her preparation and led to another failure. Undeterred, she approached her sixth attempt with a "do or die" mindset, fueled by societal pressure and personal determination. She secured AIR 369 in CSE 2022.

Through unwavering resolve and persistent effort, she achieved a remarkable breakthrough, securing a coveted position in the prestigious DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) cadre.

Apart from her impressive academic accomplishments, Priyanka has also gained a significant following on social media, boasting a substantial number of followers on Instagram.