IAS Priyanka Goel’s journey to success in the UPSC Exam is a story of determination and hardwork. After six attempts, Priyanka, from Delhi, finally cleared the 2022 exam with an All India Rank of 369. Her inspiring story has gained widespread attention on social media.

From a young age, Priyanka dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. She completed her B.Com. from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University, and started preparing for UPSC right after graduation. However, the path was far from easy.

In her first attempt, Priyanka couldn’t even clear the preliminary exam due to a lack of preparation. In her second attempt, she missed the cut-off by just 0.7 marks. Despite coming so close to success, she kept falling short.

For four consecutive attempts, she couldn’t pass the prelims, but Priyanka never gave up. Her determination paid off in her sixth and final attempt, where she secured a place in the UPSC with 965 total marks.

Priyanka’s story teaches us that success comes to those who are determined. Despite numerous failures, she continued to work hard and finally achieved her dream. Her six-year journey is a reminder to all students that with hard work and dedication, success is always possible.

Beyond her academic achievements, Priyanka is also popular on social media, with many followers on Instagram. Her journey is a perfect example of hope for those facing challenges, proving that hard work always leads to success.