Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

A young woman from Jharkhand Prerna Singh accomplished the remarkable feat of securing a AIR 271 in the Union Public Service Commission Exam 2023. This feat comes after facing failures in the last three exams. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the ability to turn setbacks into stepping stones toward success.

Prerna’s life took a tragic turn when her father passed away when she was just 13 years old, making her mother the main breadwinner of the family. On the place of her father, her mother got the job of a clear in the veterinary department of Jharkhand government. Her mother remained consistent in her commitment to her daughter’s education.

Prerna completed her graduation from Delhi University in Sociology as she was always passionate about doing social work, and that reason got her enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia for her masters in Sociology. She even started a job as an HR but soon realized it's not helping her, and she left the job to start preparing for UPSC.

Prerna’s initial attempts were marked by disappointment, failing the prelims with 2 numbers in the first attempt, failing with 15 in the second and failing the CSAT with a mere 1 number in her third attempt. Instead of failures defining her, she chose to be on a journey of self-reflection and identifying areas of improvement. She later developed a study plan that consisted of detailed reading, a targeted practice and also focusing on personal development.

During this challenging time, a crucial moment occurred when Prerna attended an interview for a position in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). A stranger conducting the interview recognized her potential and encouraged her to give the UPSC exam one more try. This unexpected support reignited her determination. When Prerna shared this advice with her mother, she received unwavering encouragement to pursue her dream once again.

Prerna dedicated herself to her fourth attempt in 2023. While preparing, she received an offer to study Public Policy at the prestigious London School of Economics. However, she decided to prioritise her UPSC preparation over the opportunity abroad.



When the UPSC results were announced in 2024, Prerna’s hard work paid off, and she found her name on the merit list. She credits her mother as the cornerstone of her success, acknowledging the sacrifices made along the way.