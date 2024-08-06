Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

Meet Nahid Islam, Bangladesh student leader who forced PM Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee Dhaka?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

7 animals with more than 10 legs

7 animals with more than 10 legs

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

Mumtaz blames 'chamchas' directors, producers for Rajesh Khanna's downfall: 'His girlfriend Anju Mehendru would...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...

Prerna completed her graduation from Delhi University in Sociology as she was always passionate about doing social work, and that reason got her enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia for her masters in Sociology.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Meet IAS officer who lost father at 13, failed UPSC exam by just 2 marks and then...
Photo: Prerna Singh/LinkedIN
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A young woman from Jharkhand Prerna Singh accomplished the remarkable feat of securing a AIR 271 in the Union Public Service Commission Exam 2023. This feat comes after facing failures in the last three exams. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the ability to turn setbacks into stepping stones toward success.

Prerna’s life took a tragic turn when her father passed away when she was just 13 years old, making her mother the main breadwinner of the family. On the place of her father, her mother got the job of a clear in the veterinary department of Jharkhand government. Her mother remained consistent in her commitment to her daughter’s education.

Prerna completed her graduation from Delhi University in Sociology as she was always passionate about doing social work, and that reason got her enrolled in Jamia Millia Islamia for her masters in Sociology. She even started a job as an HR but soon realized it's not helping her, and she left the job to start preparing for UPSC.

Prerna’s initial attempts were marked by disappointment, failing the prelims with 2 numbers in the first attempt, failing with 15 in the second and failing the CSAT with a mere 1 number in her third attempt. Instead of failures defining her, she chose to be on a journey of self-reflection and identifying areas of improvement. She later developed a study plan that consisted of detailed reading, a targeted practice and also focusing on personal development.

During this challenging time, a crucial moment occurred when Prerna attended an interview for a position in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). A stranger conducting the interview recognized her potential and encouraged her to give the UPSC exam one more try. This unexpected support reignited her determination. When Prerna shared this advice with her mother, she received unwavering encouragement to pursue her dream once again.

Prerna dedicated herself to her fourth attempt in 2023. While preparing, she received an offer to study Public Policy at the prestigious London School of Economics. However, she decided to prioritise her UPSC preparation over the opportunity abroad.

When the UPSC results were announced in 2024, Prerna’s hard work paid off, and she found her name on the merit list. She credits her mother as the cornerstone of her success, acknowledging the sacrifices made along the way.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement