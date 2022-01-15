Meet IAS officer Prem Prakash Meena, an IIT alumnus who left lucrative job abroad and cracked UPSC exam

The Civil Services Examination, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country. There are many people who dream of becoming an IAS since childhood while some take the UPSC route after working in other sectors. Such is the story of IAS officer Prem Prakash Meena, a resident of Alwar district of Rajasthan, who worked in several countries only to return to India to pursue his IAS dream.

Prem Prakash Meena is a graduate of chemical engineering from Jaipur. He studied M-Tech at IIT Bombay. He worked at international oil and gas companies in various countries for nearly a decade, after which he returned to India in 2015 and started preparing to become an IAS officer. In his first attempt, he succeeded in the UPSC examination.



He got posted as an income tax officer as per his rank in his first attempt. But with the spirit of doing something else, he took another attempt, in which he secured the All India Rank 102 after which he was allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He completed his training in the Basti tehsil after which he was posted as Joint Magistrate in the Hathras district. He came to be known for his honesty, integrity and problem-solving skills. He is currently posted in the Chandauli district of UP.

Prem Prakash Meena launched 'Nyay Aapke Dwar' campaign to solve people's problems at the earliest. Under this campaign, he goes to the spot and conduct on-site inspections and dispose of the matter. He is called the 'Messiah of the people' and is quite active on social media. He shares various information with the youth who are preparing for the UPSC exam.