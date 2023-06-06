Meet IAS officer Pradeep Singh, studied during lunch while working, cracked UPSC exam, got Rank 1 using YouTube

Meet IAS officer Pradeep Singh, studied during lunch while working, cracked UPSC exam, got Rank 1

It is the dream of millions of Indians to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer but it is not easy to crack UPSC exam because it is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year lakh of IAS aspirants from across India appear in UPSC exam and around 900 out of them succeed in cracking the UPSC exam. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Pradeep Singh.

IAS officer Pradeep Singh succeeded in cracking UPSC exam in 2019 and got Rank 1. IAS officer Pradeep Singh hails from Sonepat district in Haryana. Before becoming IAS officer, Pradeep Singh worked as an inspector in the Income Tax Department in Delhi.

IAS officer Pradeep Singh’s father Sukhbir Singh is the former Sarpanch of Tewri village in Sonepat’s Ganaur block. IAS officer Pradeep Singh’s father is a farmer but he inspired Pradeep Singh to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. IAS officer Pradeep Singh had studied till class 7 in government school and he did his class 12 from Shambhu Dayal modern school, Sonepat.

“My focus was to cover targeted syllabus every day. UPSC demands consistency and sometime I felt that I was not consistent but my father encouraged me. My father is a farmer and mother is housewife”, IAS officer Pradeep Singh once said in an interview to HT.

According to IAS officer Pradeep Singh, it was tough for him to prepare for UPSC exam and do job too. IAS officer Pradeep Singh did not join any coaching and managed to crack UPSC exam by self-study.

Whenever IAS Pradeep Singh got time during his job, he used it to study for the UPSC exam. He also studied through YouTube while commuting to office. According to IAS Pradeep Singh, he used to finish work early in the office in order to study during lunch time.