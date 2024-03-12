Meet IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, got AIR 30, she is married...

Meet an IAS officer who lived like a monk to prepare for the UPSC exam. Know her inspiring story here.

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is an extremely difficult job. Millions of students leave their homes to seek the best coaching in big cities with a dream of clearing the civil services exam. Even then, only a handful can crack the exam.

IAS Pari Bishnoi is one among those very few who are able to get through and serve the nation as a civil servant. Pari Bishnoi hails from Bikaner, Rajasthan. Her mother is a police officer in the GRP and her father is an advocate.

Bishnoi pursued her school education at Ajmer St. Mary's Convent School. After that, she moved to Delhi to study Bachelars from the Indraprastha College for Women of the University of Delhi. Bishnoi did her post-graduation in political science from MDS University of Ajmer.

After completing her education Pari Bishnoi started to consider clearing the IAS exam. To prepare for the exam, Pari deleted all her social media accounts and completely stopped using her mobile phone.

She was only focused on cracking the UPSC exam. Pari cracked the UPSC exam in 2019, which was her third attempt. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) 30. She is currently working in Gangtok, Sikkim, as a Sub Divisional Officer. Earlier, she was an Assistant Secretary in the Indian government's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.

Recently, she was in the news for tying the knot with the youngest member of the Haryana assembly from Adampur, Hisar, Bhavya Bishnoi. Bhavya is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.