Meet IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, lived like a ‘monk’, cracked UPSC exam after clearing NET-JRF, got 30th rank

Pari Bishnoi succeeded in clearing her UPSC exam in third attempt and secured All India Rank 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

We all know that clearing UPSC exam is not an easy thing and aspirants study round-the-clock to crack the UPSC exam and become IAS officer. UPSC exam is considered as the toughest exam to clear in India and this is the reason why only a few hundred students manage to clear UPSC exam every year. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who managed to clear UPSC exam through hard work and her talent.

Pari Bishnoi was born in Kakra village of Rajashtan’s Bikaner district. Her mother Sushila Bishnoi is currently serving as a police officer at GRP and her father Maniram Bishnoi is an advocate. Pari Bishnoi’s grandfather Gopiram Bishnoi served as as the village sarpanch of Kakra four times.

Pari Bishnoi completed her schooling from St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer. After her schooling, Pari Bishnoi came to Delhi to complete her undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women. Pari Bishnoir has completed her master's in political science from MDS University, Ajmer. She has also passed the NET-JRF. Pari Bishnoi succeeded in clearing her UPSC exam in third attempt. She secured All India Rank 30.

Pari Bishnoi’s mother once said in an interview that her daughter quit every social media account and did not use her mobile too when she was preparing for UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. According to her, Pari Bishnoi lived the life of a monk while preparing for UPSC exam.

