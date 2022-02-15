Meet IAS officer Pallavi Verma, who cracked UPSC exams while her mother was battling cancer

Cracking the UPSC exams is no child's play as it is one of the toughest exams in the country. A lot of hard work and perseverance are needed to clear the Civil Services exam.

Such is the story of IAS officer Pallavi Verma, who secured rank 340 in UPSC 2020. Her's is a perfect example of changing the fortunes purely based on hard work. It took Pallavi seven long years to clear the coveted UPSC exams.

Pallavi, who lives in Indore, has done her schooling from Indore and has done her graduation in Biotechnology. She is the first girl in her family who has the privilege of going to university and studying. After graduating, Pallavi worked as a software tester in Chennai for 10-11 months and after 2013, she was fully engaged in the preparation of the Civil Services Examination.

She appeared for the exam from 2013 to 2020. Failed in the prelims three times, did not get success even after reaching the interview three times and once in the Mains exam. However, in the seventh attempt in 2020, she achieved success by becoming an IAS by securing rank 340.

Although Pallavi found her name in the UPSC list on the seventh attempt, this time too she had to keep fighting the test of luck. When she sat for the 2020 exam, her mother was battling cancer and was undergoing the process of chemotherapy. It is very difficult for any child to see the parents in trouble, even in such a difficult time, Pallavi maintained her patience and kept preparing while taking care of her mother.

Fed up with repeated failures, Pallavi made up her mind to give up, but it was her parents who kept giving encouraging. However, she had to bear the brunt of nosy relatives who taunted her.

In 2013, Pallavi had jumped into the preparation without knowing the exam pattern due to which she did not get succeed. In the seventh attempt i.e., 2020, she corrected her weaknesses and changed the strategy of preparation. They started preparing by going to the library by making a timetable. These changes and hard work finally made her successful and she fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer.