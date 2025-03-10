While cracking UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is no easy job, there are a number of students who appear for it every year, toiling hard to succeed.

While cracking UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is no easy job, there are a number of students who appear for it every year, toiling hard to succeed. In this article, we will walk you through the journey of IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, who cracked the examination at jus the age of 22!

Let's get to know more about her journey.

Who is Chandrajyoti Singh?

Chandrajyoti Singh is among a few exceptional students who cleared UPSC - deemed one of the most difficult exams in the country - on her very first attempt.

Her father, Dalbara Singh, is a retired army radiologist. Her mother, Meena Singh, also held a post in the Indian army.

Chandrajyoti's strong educational background instilled in her the determination to serve the nation by joining the realms of administration.

After completing her graduation, she took a year off to focus on UPSC preparations. Dedicating herself to rigorous studies, she did not opt for coaching.

Preparation strategy

With 6-8 hours of daily studies, Chandrajyoti made it a point to read newspapers everyday to be in the loop with current affairs. Moreover, she counted on a carefully planned study strategy and followed it on a regular basis.

Her dedication bore fruits in 2019, when she first appeared for the exam and emerged successful with flying colours. Chandrajyoti secured an All India Rank (AIR) 28.

She is currently posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development), Rupnagar.

