In today's era, English is more than a mere language, more than a status symbol, it's a necessary. Many times, people who are not fluent in English feel out of place and suffer communication barrier in various fields.

In today's era, English is more than a mere language, more than a status symbol, it's a necessary. Many times, people who are not fluent in English feel out of place and suffer communication barrier in various fields.

In this article, we will walk you through the journey of IAS Surabhi Gautam, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Satna village, who faced humiliation due to her English speaking skills. The story is about she overcame her shortcoming and cracked one of the most prestigious exams in the country.

Who is Surabhi Gautam?

Belonging to a small village in Madhya Pradesh, Surabhi Gautam took her 10th and 12th examinations without any coaching or tuition. Relying on self-study and school, she scored more than 90 per cent in both board exams.

Gautam's father was a lawyer and her mother was a teacher. After school, Surabhi Gautam took the State Engineering Entrance Exam and scored outstanding marks. Having studied from a Hindi-medium school, she was not fluent in English.

She pursued a BTech in Electronics and Communications from Bhopal Engineering College. She topped her graduation exam and was awarded a gold medal for her performance.

Several times, Surabhi was mocked in her college due to her English skills. After this, she made it a point to work on her english and learned 10 new words daily. She brought engineering English books from the library and started practicing the language.

Surabhi took her semester exams in English and topped the university. After this, she also passed several competitive exams. Later, Surabhi went on to score top ranks in wight major exams including - ISRO, BARC, IES, and UPSC IAS.

In 2016, Surabhi became an IAS officer by securing an AIR 50 in UPSC CSE.