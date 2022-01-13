Meet IAS officer Nupur Goyal, who secured AIR 11 in her last attempt at UPSC exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most difficult and some aspirants have to work hard for many years to clear it. Such is the story of IAS officer Nupur Goel, who failed to clear the interview in several attempts. However, her hard work and determination helped her fulfil the dream of becoming an IAS officer in the last attempt when she secured the All India Rank 11 in 2019.

Nupur's early journey

Nupur Goel belongs to Narela in Delhi. She graduated with an engineering degree in Electronics and Communication after completing her intermediate from DAV College. After B.Tech, she received her Master's degree in Public Administration from IGNOU. In fact, this time around her uncle had appeared for the UPSC exam but did not succeed. Inspired by him, Nupur decided to become an IAS officer.

In 2014, she cleared the Prelims and Mains exams in his first attempt. But she did not succeed in the interview. In the second attempt, she could not even take the preliminary examination. In the third attempt, she once again reached the interview but did not succeed. He again failed in the fourth attempt. She then joined a job in the Intelligence Bureau. At the same time, she prepared for the last attempt and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer in 2019 by securing AIR 11.

Nupur's advice for other candidates

Nupur believes that candidates should not give up till the last attempt while preparing for the civil service exams. They should constantly move towards the goal. Mock tests are very important for prelims, while answer writing should be practised for the Mains. Candidates should keep their source limited and read the newspaper every day.