In today’s digital age, mobile phones and social media are essential but can also be big distractions. IAS officer Neha Byadwal realised this when she failed her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). Determined to achieve her dream, Neha decided to cut off from social media and limit phone usage for three years to focus on her preparation for one of India’s toughest exams.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and raised in Chhattisgarh, Neha’s upbringing was influenced by her father, Shravan Kumar, a senior Income Tax officer, whose service inspired her to join the civil services. Neha’s education journey saw her attending multiple schools across states due to her father’s transferable job. After excelling as a university topper at DB Girls College in Raipur, she set her sights on the UPSC exam.

However, success did not come easy. Neha failed her first three attempts. She sacrificed her social life, distanced herself from every other distraction, and dedicated herself entirely to her goal. Despite clearing the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam, she refused to settle for anything less than becoming an IAS officer.

Her determination finally paid off in her fourth attempt in 2021. At the age of 24, Neha secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 569, with 960 marks, including 151 in the interview. Her achievement turned her into a role model for aspirants.

Neha’s journey from setbacks to success is a perfect example of determination, and sacrifices in achieving one’s dreams.