Meet IAS officer, who worked as a junior doctor during COVID-19, cracked UPSC with AIR...

After her schooling, Mudita Sharma pursued a degree in MBBS from SN Medical College, Jodhpur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Small-town success stories are the most inspirational as they involve humble backgrounds, hard work, persistence and unparalleled determination. One such success story is that of IAS Dr Mudita Sharma, a doctor-turned-civil servant who secured an All India Rank of 381 rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations in 2022. She is currently serving as an Indian Defence Accounts Service officer.

Mudita Sharma belongs to the small town of Merta in Rajasthan. Her father Bhagwati Lal Sharma is the principal of a government school in Merta and her mother is a housewife, who also has a B.Ed degree. 

Mudita Sharma is one of five siblings raised in a family that valued education. She has been good in academics since childhood and achieved 15th rank in the Rajasthan Class 10 board exams. She pursued her primary education at a local school until Class 8, after which she attended the Girls Higher Secondary School for Class 10. For her Class 11 and Class 12, she continued her education at the government school.

After her schooling, Mudita pursued a degree in MBBS from SN Medical College, Jodhpur. She began her medical career by working in a private hospital in Jaipur. However, her childhood dream of being an IAS officer compelled her to make a momentous life decision. She left her medical practice and wholeheartedly began preparing for the UPSC civil services examination. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she left her preparations for a while and worked as a junior doctor in Jaipur in order to contribute during the crisis. Thereafter, she resumed and intensified her preparations and joined a UPSC coaching in Delhi. 

In her first attempt for the UPSC exam in 2022, her perseverance and hard work paid off as she secured the 381st rank and became an IAS officer. 

Based on her personal experience, She advises UPSC aspirants to make a timetable and keep giving mock tests during preparation. Mudita said in an interview, "It is very important to make a timetable for UPSC preparation. A fixed schedule helps us achieve our goals on time and gives us an idea of our preparations."

It is not just Mudita but all her siblings are excelling academically. Her elder sister Madhubala and younger brother Chandrashekhar have completed BDS. While her other sister Vidya has done B.Tech in Civil Engineering and she is working as an assistant manager in a bank in Jaipur. Her youngest sister Ritu is doing MBBS from Kazakhstan.

