IAS officer Mohammed Ali Shihab has a remarkable story of resilience and perseverance. Shihab was born in Edavannappara, a small village in Kerala’s Malappuram district, into a family struggling with severe financial hardships. From a young age, he helped his father by selling bamboo baskets. Unfortunately, his father passed away after a long illness, leaving the family in an even more precarious situation. His mother was not educated and had no steady income.

Due to their dire financial condition, she made the difficult decision to send him to an orphanage. Shihab spent the next 10 years living there alongside other orphaned children, where he dedicated himself to his studies and personal growth.

To pursue higher education, Shihab needed financial stability. He began preparing for government exams and impressively cleared 21 different tests across various government departments. Over the years, he worked in diverse roles such as a peon in the Forest Department, a prison warden and a railway ticket examiner.

At 25, Shihab attempted the UPSC Civil Services Examination for the first time. Although he did not succeed in his initial two attempts, his perseverance paid off in 2011 when he cleared the UPSC exam on his third attempt, securing an All India Rank of 226. Despite facing challenges with English during the interview, requiring a translator, he scored 201 out of 300 points, showcasing his determination and capability.

As per reports, he was last posted in Nagaland.