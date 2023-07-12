Headlines

Meet IAS officer Madhumita, who stayed away from home, missed brother's wedding, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR...

IAS Madhumita shared that she faced disappointment in two previous attempts. In 2017, she successfully reached the Mains stage but couldn't clear the interview. In 2018, she couldn't clear the preliminary examination.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Hard work and determination are two things that can help you achieve anything. IAS Madhumita's story is a prime example of that. Even though IAS Madhumita faced some challenges, she never let it once come between her goals. IAS Madhumita spent five years away from home, distancing herself from social media and even missing her brother’s wedding. 

But, all her sacrifices paid off as she cleared UPSC with an All India Rank of 86 in the UPSC civil services exam of 2019. Madhumita did face some setbacks in 2017 and 2018 but she worked hard on her weaknesses and relocated to Delhi for her third attempt, which proved to be a turning point in her journey. 

It was her dedication that earned IAS Madhumita a place among the top 100 candidates.

IAS Madhumita shared that she faced disappointment in two previous attempts. In 2017, she successfully reached the Mains stage but couldn’t clear the interview. In 2018, she couldn’t clear the preliminary examination. 

IAS Madhumita, during her third attempt, left social media and also separated herself from her family. During her brother's wedding at that time, IAS Madhumita chose to not attend the wedding and focus all her attention on her studies. 

Her sacrifices did pay off as she achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Madhumita, hailing from Panipat, Haryana, was a scholar since her childhood as she got the first position in the Class 10 board exam in 2010 from Maharana Pratap Public School, Samalkha. In 2012, she achieved second rank in the Class 12 board exam. 

She also has a BBA degree from Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET), Samalkha, and appeared as the university topper.

It was her father who had aspirations for her to become an officer, prioritising her job before marriage.

