Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest challenges in India, with lakhs of aspirants competing for a few prestigious positions. Among the many inspiring success stories, IAS officer Kanishak Kataria stands out. He not only secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the 2018 UPSC exam on his very first attempt but also made a bold choice—turning down a Rs 1 crore job offer from Samsung to serve the nation.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Kanishak studied Computer Science at IIT Bombay and was a brilliant student. His talent earned him a high-paying job offer from Samsung in South Korea, but he chose a different path. Instead of a career in the corporate world, he decided to prepare for the UPSC exam to contribute to the nation’s development.

The UPSC exam is known for its difficulty, requiring months of disciplined preparation. Kanishak followed a structured study plan, managed his time effectively, and stayed focused. He credits his family’s support and his own determination for his success.

In a memorable moment, Kanishak signed the retirement orders of his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, who was the Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, in September 2024. This event marked a proud milestone in their family's legacy of public service.

Kanishak’s story is a powerful reminder that with hard work, courage, and vision, any dream can become a reality.