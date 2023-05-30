Search icon
Meet IAS officer Kajal Jawla, worked for 9 hours, studied in cab, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got 28th rank

Along with the job, IAS officer Kajal Jawla managed to crack UPSC exam because her entire focus remained on her studies and job.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

IAS success story: Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) declared the result of Civil Services Exam 2022 few days with Ishita Kishore emerging as All India Rank 1. There is no denying the fact that UPSC exam is considered as one of the toughest exams in India and every year lakhs of students from across India appear in UPSC exam with an aim to crack it and become an IAS officer. In this story, we will talk about the success story of IAS officer Kajal Jawla.   

IAS officer Kajal Jawla cracked UPSC exam in 2018 in her fifth attempt and secured 28th rank. Interestingly, IAS officer Kajal Jawla was working for the last 9 years till she succeeded in becoming an IAS officer. Kajal Jawla prepared for UPSC exam while working in her job for 9 hours. Along with the job, IAS officer Kajal Jawla managed to crack UPSC exam because her entire focus remained on her studies and job. She did not get involved in managing the household chores as her husband took this responsibility.

Kajal Jawla used to study in the cab for 3 hours while going to office. She used to study the whole day during the holidays and adopted different strategies to crack each stage of the UPSC exam.

Kajal Jawla is a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and she has completed her B.Tech in Electronic Communication from Mathura in 2010. After completing her studies, Kajal started a job in Wipro and was earning an annual package of Rs 23 lakh when she decided to quit the job and become IAS officer.

