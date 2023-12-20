Headlines

Meet IAS officer, who worked as waiter, failed UPSC six times, cracked it with AIR...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam in the seventh attempt with AIR 156. Know his inspiring story.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

Everyone looks up to an IAS, IPS, or IFS officer. Their demeanour, knowledge, jobs everything looks grand from the outside but what we often fail to see is the sheer hard work they put in to firstly crack the UPSC Civil Services exam and then to serve in their posts. 

Only someone with unshakeable focus and dedication can crack the second toughest recruitment exam in the world. Today, we will talk about one such IAS officer who faced many troubles in life but emerged victorious. 

IAS K Jayaganesh sets an example for millions with his focus and hard work. Jayaganesh comes from a poor financial background, he even had to work as a waiter in a hotel for a brief period but cracked the UPSC exam in 2008 with an All India Rank (AIR) 156. 

Jayaganesh completed his school in his village. After this, he got admission to a Polytechnic college. He then studied mechanical engineering at Thanthi Periyar Institute of Technology. Completing these two degrees was not enough to get a decent job.

But he desperately needed a job to provide for his family, hence, he decided to take a job as a billing clerk in a movie theatre. He also worked as a waiter at a hotel. Although these jobs were giving him a steady income it was not enough to provide for his family. 

He quickly understood that he needed a better job for a decent income. Parallely, he also wanted to become an IAS officer. After a lot of thinking, he finally left his odd jobs and started working towards his dream. 

Jayaganesh appeared for the IAS exam six times but failed to crack it. In 2008, he got a position in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). While most people would be thrilled to get a reputed job, Jayaganesh found himself in a great dilemma as his dream was to become an IAS officer. 

After a lot of thinking, he finally decided to appear for the UPSC exam for the seventh time and this time he cleared the exam in 2008 with AIR 156.

