Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, cracked UPSC exam, got 3rd rank, not from IIT, IIM

IAS officer Junaid Ahmad failed in UPSC three times in a row but he did not give up and made a fourth attempt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is without doubt one of the toughest examinations in India and lakhs of IAS aspirants appear for UPSC exam each year but only a few hundred of them manage to crack the UPSC exam. In this article, we will talk about IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, who succeeded in cracking UPSC exam and secure AIR 3.

IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, a resident of Nagina in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, cracked the UPSC exam in 2018. IAS officer Junaid Ahmad has completed his Electronics engineering degree from Sharda University, Noida. Junaid’s father is a lawyer and, his mother is a homemaker. He has an elder sister and two younger siblings.

Junaid Ahmad was an average student and used to score around 60% in school and college. IAS officer Junaid Ahmad is an example of the fact that even an average student can crack UPSC exam through hard work.

Junaid Ahmad failed in UPSC three times in a row but he did not give up and made a fourth attempt. In the fourth attempt, Junaid Ahmad passed the UPSC exam with AIR 352 and got IRS. But Junaid Ahmad was determined to become an IAS officer so he made the fifth attempt and this time he fulfilled his dream by securing All India Rank 3.

