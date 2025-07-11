Meet IAS officer, IITian, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 12, perfect example of 'beauty with brains', married to IPS officer, her husband is...

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Tejasvi Rana, who topped UPSC exam in her second attempt, without any formal coaching. Her marksheet is going viral.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Tejasvi Rana, who topped UPSC exam in her second attempt, without any formal coaching. Her marksheet is going viral. She secured AIR 12 in UPSC CSE 2016.

Meet Tejasvi Rana

Tejasvi Rana hails from Kurukshetra, Haryana. She completed her schooling from Haryana. She started her rigorous preparation for JEE exam after her 10th standard. She appeared for the entrance exam and cleared it. She went on to pursue engineering from IIT Kanpur. She is married to Abhishek Gupta, an IPS officer of 2016 batch. Her husband has also did BTech from IIT Kanpur, he is poular IPS officer with around 17k followers on Instagram. Tejasvi Rana is an IAS official situated in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

IAS Tejasvi Rana UPSC preparation

During her Engineering, Tejasvi Rana started preparing for UPSC examination. She opted for self-study and ditched any formal coaching. She started preparing from CBSE NCERT books of class 6 to class XII. Then, she did writing practice, and gae many mock tests. She made her own study materials and relied on online resources. She chose economics as an optional subject. In her first attempt in UPSC exams 2015, she cleared prelim but failed in mains. She did not lose hope, and then second attempt in 2016. Finally, she cleared all the three stages of the UPSC examinations and secured AIR 12.

IAS Tejasvi Rana Marksheet