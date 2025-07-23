Meet IAS officer, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC, climbed Mount Everest twice, currently posted in..., his name is...

Ravindra Kumar is one of the very few Indians who have climbed Mt Everest twice through two different routes in Nepal (south side) and Tibet (north side).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Aspirants study hard to crack the UPSC exam. Thousands of people aspire to take the exam every year to become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official. But only a few of them pass this extremely competitive test. UPSC is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview. In this article, we will talk about the success story of Ravindra Kumar, whose journey has taken him from the heights of Mount Everest.

Starting from the small village of Cheria Bariyarpur in the Begusarai district of Bihar, Ravindra Kumar’s journey has taken him from the heights of Mount Everest to the prestigious ranks of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Today, he serves as the District Magistrate (DM) of Azamgarh and stands as a source of inspiration for thousands of young people.

Ravindra Kumar was born into a modest farming family and showed a strong passion for learning from an early age. After completing his primary education in the village, he successfully cleared the IIT entrance examination in 1999. However, rather than pursuing a conventional engineering career, he opted to join the Merchant Navy. He studied at the TS Chanakya Institute in Mumbai and served as Chief Officer in the Merchant Navy until 2009.

But his true calling lay beyond the waves. In 2009, he left the Merchant Navy to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and went on to become an IAS officer in 2011. His first posting was in the Sikkim cadre, where he held various roles from Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to Director of the Adventure Institute. In 2016, he was transferred to Uttar Pradesh.

Ravindra Kumar made history by summiting Mount Everest twice, first in 2013 and again in 2015. His interest in mountaineering was sparked during relief efforts following the Sikkim earthquake in 2011. He went on to train at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute and pursued his passion despite numerous challenges.

Today, as the DM of Azamgarh, Kumar reflects, “The peace and vastness one experiences at the summit is the same perspective required to be an effective administrator.”

His remarkable journey proves that no dream is too big-and with dedication and hard work, anything is achievable.