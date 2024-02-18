Meet IAS officer, IIT graduate who left job to crack UPSC without coaching, married IFS officer; Big B became her fan...

She pursued her Bachelor's and Master’s in Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. She then chose to prepare for the UPSC along with an M Tech course.

IAS officers are so very inspirational personalities that even famous Bollywood celebrities are becoming their fans and appreciating them. One such person is IAS Aashima Goyal who with her smartness and intelligence impressed the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

A native of Ballabgarh town, Haryana, Aashima (26) is an IAS from UPSC 2020 batch, Uttarakhand cadre. Aashima has been excellent in her studies since childhood and topped the examinations. Ashima’s father used to manage a cyber cafe and her mother is a housewife. Her elder sister is currently a Chartered Accountant.

After completing college, Aashima secured a high-paying corporate job in Bengaluru. Simultaneously, she took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2018. Thereafter, she left her job later, to solely focus on the preparations.

She prepared without coaching and succeeded in cracking UPSC and becoming an IAS in 2019 on the second attempt with 65th rank with her unwavering dedication and efforts.

As per reports, Aashima dedicated 9-10 hours to her studies while pursuing chemical engineering. She focussed on her weak points in the UPSC syllabus after failing on the first attempt and then finally realized her dream.

Aashima was initially posted in the Kerala cadre on her appointment. She later took the inter-cadre transfer after her marriage with IFS officer Rahul Mishra in 2022. She was shifted to Uttarakhand cadre.

Do you have such kind of confidence in your preparation??#UPSC pic.twitter.com/Ioi2VnyZqC — Krishna Tupe (@krishna_tupe) October 25, 2023

She also got fame and limelight from the famous Hindi television show Kaun Banega Crorepati where she was featured on the show via video call to help a contestant named Abhinav Singh. She answered the question in just five seconds, which amazed Big B who then praised her for her talent and showed respect.