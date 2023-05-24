Meet IAS officer Himanshu Gupta, sold tea to beat poverty, cracked UPSC exam, got 139th rank

Himanshu Gupta

Hard work and determination are the two paths that can lead to success. Himanshu Gupta's story serves as evidence that if you are adamant about succeeding, no amount of hardship can stop you. Today, we have brought the story of an IAS who used to travel 70 km every day to go to school and also sold tea at the shop with his father.

Himanshu Gupta of Uttarakhand became IAS in the year 2020. He had an All India 139 rank in UPSC. He is a resident of Sitarganj. His father used to set up a tea cart, on which Himanshu often used to sit.

Himanshu Gupta's childhood was full of struggle. Born in Sitarganj in the Udhamsingh district of Uttarakhand, Himanshu Gupta spent his childhood in Sirauli, a small town in Bareilly district. Describing his early struggle in an interview, Himanshu said that his childhood was quite different from that of common children as the financial condition of his family was not good. He spent his childhood in extreme poverty.

Himanshu took the UPSC exam three times, and despite not receiving any coaching, he was able to achieve a 304th rank in 2019.

Himanshu once used to serve tea at his father's shop, which used to be a small-scale tea stall. Himanshu read newspapers in his spare time and studied for the UPSC exam while working at the tea shop. Hindu College, Delhi University, is where Himanshu received his graduate degree.

Himanshu recalled that it was the first time he had ever been to a big city. Himanshu received a good job following his graduation from Hindu College, but he chose to prepare for the UPSC civil services. To support his family, Himanshu later worked as a research scholar at a government college.

Himanshu Gupta attempted thrice to crack the UPSC Civil Services Exam. In the first attempt, Himanshu qualified for Civil Services but only got selected for IRTS. He continued his preparation and became IPS in 2019 UPSC exam. He still did not give up and appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his last attempt and this time he cleared the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) examination.

There is no doubt that IAS officer Himanshu Gupta is an example for all those who dream big and want to achieve them. His hard work and never give up attitude is an inspiration to all.