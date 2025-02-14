IAS Jyoti Yadav is a fine example of commitment and brilliance. Her success, comprising the hard work and commitment she put in, led her to be promoted as a Joint Secretary in the Government of India.

IAS Jyoti Yadav has worked as the director at Trade Negotiations, Department of Commerce in the Government of India. She is currently Joint Secretary, GoI.

Female success stories are very few, but powerful and inspirational. One such story is of a woman whose journey took a remarkable turn from shaping trade policies to leading the administration of a district. IAS Jyoti Yadav is a fine example of commitment and brilliance.

Jyoti has reached this level after an excellent academic base and a strong experience in significant administrative positions. She has excelled remarkably in her profession, making a significant impact on public service.

Jyoti made a significant mark for herself with her expertise in economic policy and international relations and could therefore become a key decision-maker in the government.

IAS Jyoti Yadav: Educational qualifications

IAS Jyoti Yadav’s education had mainly been in arts. She graduated in Arts from the University of Delhi. Her higher studies had been in Masters in Economics from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics. She further studied and attained a degree in Master’s in International Relations and Affairs from Syracuse University, Maxwell School in 2017.

IAS Jyoti Yadav’s LinkedIn bio has a confident and proud portfolio describing her as a “Seasoned and results-oriented senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with a proven track record in public administration, policy formulation, and international trade negotiations. Extensive experience in leading complex negotiations, fostering stakeholder collaboration, and driving strategic initiatives to advance India’s economic interests on the global stage.”

IAS Jyoti Yadav’s career

IAS Jyoti Yadav professional achievements are many as she worked as the director at Trade Negotiations, Department of Commerce in the Government of India. Also, she has served as District Magistrate (DM) in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand. She is currently posted as a joint secretary to the government.