Meet IAS officer Govind Jaiswal, a rickshaw-puller's son who secured AIR 48 in UPSC exam in first attempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country and also one of the toughest to crack. Lakhs of candidates appear in this examination every year, but only a few candidates get success.

If you are an IAS aspirant, then you can’t ignore IAS officer Govind Jaiswal's success story.

Govind Jaiswal cleared the UPSC examination in 2006 at the age of 22 and secured All India Rank 48. But the hard work and struggle behind this success is an inspiration for every student.

His father Narayan worked as hard as he has worked to fulfil Govind's dream. His entire family lived in Varanasi in UP. Govind's father Narayan used to have 35 rickshaws in 1995, but his wife's illness led him to sell 20 of his rickshaws. However, he could not save his wife, who passed away in 1995.

Meanwhile, when Govind planned to go to Delhi in 2004-2005 to prepare for the UPSC, there was a shortage of money. But his father also sold the remaining 14 rickshaws to fulfil this dream. Now he had only one rickshaw left, which he started driving himself.

Govind's father became a rickshaw puller from a rickshaw owner for the sake of his son's studies. In spite of an ailment in the leg, Govind's studies were not hampered.

Govind also put his hard work into studies and secured 48th rank in the first attempt of UPSC in 2006.