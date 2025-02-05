Before joining the civil services, she worked in the tech industry with a lucrative career at Microsoft

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the toughest exams in India, selecting candidates for top government posts like IAS, IPS, and IFS. One such inspiring success story is that of IAS officer Gargi Jain, who left a high-paying job at Microsoft to pursue her dream of serving the nation.

Gargi Jain secured the 45th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2014, making Alwar district proud. She was initially given the Karnataka cadre. Before joining the civil services, she worked in the tech industry with a lucrative career at Microsoft. However, in 2012, she took a bold step and quit her job to prepare for UPSC.

Her journey was not easy. In her first attempt, she missed success by just 12 marks. But she did not give up. With dedication and hard work, she made a strong comeback in her second attempt, securing an impressive All-India Rank of 45.

Gargi comes from a humble background. Her father, Ravindra Jain, works as a technician at NCDC, while her mother, Sangeeta Jain, is a Hindi lecturer at a government school.

She is married to Vishal Gupta, an IAS officer from the 2012 batch. Initially in the Karnataka cadre, she later transferred to Gujarat after her marriage. She has served in key positions, including Managing Director at GIL and Director of the Skill Development Mission in Gujarat. Recently, she took charge as the Collector of Chhotaudepur, Gujarat.

Gargi Jain’s story is a perfect example of hard work, and courage.