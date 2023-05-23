Meet IAS officer Gamini Singla, who left high-paying job offer to crack UPSC exam, got 3rd rank, not from IIT, IIM

Meet IAS officer Gamini Singla, who left high-paying job offer to crack UPSC exam

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examination is considered by many as the toughest exams in India and rightly so because it is not easy to crack UPSC exam. Every year lakhs of IAS aspirants from across India appear in UPSC exam with a dream to crack it and become IAS officer but only a few hundred succeed in achieving their goal. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Gamini Singla.

IAS officer Gamini Singla, 23, is the alumnus of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh, and she has secured AIR 3 in UPSC exam 2021.

IAS officer Gamini Singla hails from Anandpur Sahib, Punjab and she has completed her B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in 2019. IAS officer Gamini Singla’s parents Dr Alok Singla and Dr Neerja Singla are medical officers. Her brother is an IIT graduate. According to IAS officer Gamini Singla, her family supported her lot to her pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

“My family, especially my father has helped me a lot emotionally and in studies as well,” she once said in an interview to HT.

Interestingly, IAS officer Gamini Singla bagged a high-paying job offer from JP Morgan as a Finance Analyst but she rejected the offer in order to prepare for UPSC exam and become an IAS officer.

IAS officer Gamini Singla started preparing for UPSC exam after completing her B. Tech but she failed to clear Prelims in her first attempt. The failure, however, did not deter her from following her dream of becoming an IAS officer and she succeeded in clearing the UPSC exam in second attempt.