Meet IAS officer from Bihar who cracked UPSC exam in 1994, quit his job after few years due to...

A former IAS officer Arun Kumar, resigned from a prestigious job to teach UPSC aspirants in Bihar.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

The UPSC exam is known as India's toughest exam in India. This competitive exam is fiercely competitive and rigorous. Comprising three stages – Prelims, Mains, and Interview – it selects candidates for esteemed positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS. Today we will talk about Arun Kumar who cleared UPSC exam in the year 1994 and resigned after a few years. Here is his story...

Arun Kumar is currently giving free teaching classes to aspirants who can not afford to enrol for coaching classes. At the Ganges Bank in Bihar, hundreds of UPSC aspirants have taken free coaching classes from him. According to Arun Kumar, teaching should not be denied to aspirants because of financial hardships.

Former IAS Arun Kumar completed his education at St. Xavier's College in Ranchi and prepared for the UPSC exam independently. In 1994, he cracked the most competitive exam in the country when there was a limited coaching facility for the exams.  

Inspired by his wife Ritu Jaiswal's social work, he left his IAS job and started conducting coaching classes at the banks of the River Ganges in Bihar. He decided to take outdoor classes every morning to save the expense of infrastructure. 

Arun Kumar teaches students from Purnia, Katihar, and Motihari. Many of his students passed the tests with flying colours and are now in positions of authority.

