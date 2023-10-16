Meet IAS officer, DU graduate who cleared UPSC in third attempt; secured AIR...

This IAS officer cracked the UPSC exam on her third attempt and secured a top rank. Know her story here.

Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the most difficult exams in the whole world. UPSC conducts the civil services exam annually to hire eligible candidates for the role of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. Many aspirants travel miles to seek able guidance and study properly.

One such dedicated and hardworking IAS officer is Smriti Mishra. Smriti Mishra cleared the IAS exam in 2022 with an All India Rank (AIR) 4.

Smriti Mishra hails from Bareilly. Mishra did schooling in Agra and completed her BSc degree from Miranda House College, Delhi University. After graduation, she pursued her dream to clear UPSC.

She was always an academically brilliant student and secured a whopping 96.6 percent in Class 12.

Smriti cleared the UPSC civil service exam on her third attempt. With her dedication and hard work, she cleared the IAS exam with an AIR 4 on her third attempt and set an example for thousands.

Read: NEET success story: Meet Yamuna Chakradhari, brick kiln worker who passed exam while working 6 hours per day