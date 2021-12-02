Meet IAS officer Dr Rajdeep Singh Khaira, who cracked UPSC despite losing his father just before interview

We often hear about people who faced failure and gave up. But, at the same time, there are people whose stories of hard work and perseverance are inspiring. Such is the story of Ludhiana's Dr Rajdeep Singh Khaira, who worked hard for years and finally cracked the 2020 UPSC exam with 495th rank.

Rajdeep worked as a medical officer in the civil hospital of Jamalpur, Ludhiana. Like many candidates, the journey to becoming an IAS was not easy for him. He had also lost his father just before the interview.

Failed 4 times

This was the 5th time that Dr Rajdeep Singh Khaira appeared for the UPSC exam. He had earlier reached the UPSC Civil Services interview round twice. After this success, he said, "Never leave before achieving the goal. Leaving should not be an option. We should all have a never-ending attitude. I failed many times but kept trying until I succeeded."

It was not easy after losing the father UPSC

Rajdeep's father died during the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021 and he appeared for the UPSC Civil Service interview in September 2021. He had passed the exam four times before and reached the interview round twice but success was one step away from him. This time he faced all the difficulties and rushed to give the interview with full preparation. His dedication and hard work paid off.

MBBS

Dr Rajdeep has done his 12th standard from Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana and Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. He did his MBBS from Government Medical College and Rajendra Hospital, Patiala. He has been working as a Medical Officer at Civil Hospital, Koom Kalan Ludhiana since 2017.

Dr Rajdeep's success mantra

He believes that people should accept their defeat more than their victory. Sometimes there will be disappointment, distraction, mistakes, but if you overcome these challenges, you will find yourself very close to success. He says patience is of utmost importance while moving towards the goal. He also doesn't use social media as it causes a lot of distraction.