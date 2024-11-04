After graduating with a degree in science, she immediately began preparing for the UPSC exams. Her family's financial situation was challenging; her father passed away in 2011, leaving them to navigate difficult circumstances.

Every aspirant dreams of conquering the UPSC Civil Service Exam, one of the toughest examinations in India. While only a few manage to succeed, Divya Tanwar has achieved this remarkable feat not once, but twice, securing a prestigious position within the government.



Divya first attempted the UPSC exam in 2021, earning an All India Rank (AIR) of 438 at just 21 years old. Remarkably, she accomplished this without any coaching, relying solely on her self-study. At the age of 22, she took the UPSC CSE again in 2022 and improved her rank to AIR 105.



Dr. Vikas Divyakirti from Drishti IAS has expressed admiration for Divya's accomplishments, considering her one of his most diligent students.

Hailing from Mahendragarh in Haryana, Divya received her early education in government schools before being selected for Navodaya Vidyalaya in the city. After graduating with a degree in science, she immediately began preparing for the UPSC exams. Her family's financial situation was challenging; her father passed away in 2011, leaving them to navigate difficult circumstances.

Divya's mother Babita Tanwar has been a tremendous source of support throughout her journey. Despite not enrolling in any coaching programmes, Divya successfully cleared the UPSC preliminary exam by utilizing various online resources and test series for her main exam preparation. Babita raised Divya and her three siblings on her own.

Divya's academic excellence motivated her mother to encourage her ambitions. She has gained significant popularity on social media, where she shares motivational content with her followers and currently boasts over 22,5,000 followers on Instagram.