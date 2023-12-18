Headlines

Meet IAS officer, daughter of street vendor, who cleared UPSC in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Govind, Deepesh Kumari's father, has been selling snacks on a handcart for a quarter of a century.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about Deepesh Kumari, the daughter of street vendor who scored AIR 93 in UPSC. 

Deepesh Kumari hails from Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Her father Govind sells snacks from a handcart. Her mother Usha remains at home. Deepesh attended Bharatpur until her 12th grade, when she finished her BE in Civil at the state-run MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur. She completed M.Tech from IIT Bombay.  She studied under a fellowship.  

Her father Govind has been selling chaats and pakodas from a cart for the past 26 years. He lives in a small house with his wife, three boys, and two daughters. His satisfaction was boundless as the UPSC result gave rewards for a lifetime of labor. It's all good when it ends well.

In 2019, Deepesh started preparing for the UPSC by enrolling in a Delhi coaching institution. But the COVID-19 lockdown forced her home, where she resumed her intense preparations. She made it to the interview round after her first try failed, and with mathematics as her optional subject, she placed 93rd overall in her second attempt.

Deepesh credits her family's steadfast support—especially her mother, who gave her comfort and encouragement during the difficult journey—for her accomplishment. Her mother's courage became a driving force, reinforcing the idea that even in failure, hard work is a source of happiness.

Deepesh Kumari serves as a ray of light for prospective UPSC aspirants, urging tenacity, commitment, and fortitude. She stresses that although the road may be difficult, holding onto hope is essential. Her accomplishment serves as a real-life example of how one's upbringing and financial constraints shouldn't stop one from pursuing their goals.

