Meet IAS officer, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to fund study, cracked UPSC along full-time job with AIR..

Anuradha belongs to a modest family in a small village in Haridwar. They faced numerous financial difficulties in her childhood. Her father used to sustain the family by selling milk.

UPSC is a hard nut for numerous aspirants to crack, however, for some people, life itself is a tumultuous task, besides UPSC. But, with their unwavering hard work, dedication and perseverance they achieve all of them with flying colours.

One such inspiring success story is of IAS Anuradha Pal, who cracked the UPSC civil service examination despite facing numerous adversities in her life.

She pursued her schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haridwar. Anuradha then moved to Delhi to complete her college education. She went to GB Pant University and pursued a Bachelor of Technology.

Due to the adverse situation at home, she then joined Tech Mahindra. After working there for a while, she quit her job as she realised that UPSC was her calling. Then she joined a college in Roorkee as a lecturer and prepared side-by-side for UPSC. She also gave tuition to students to fund her coaching fees.

She cleared it in her first attempt in 2012. But at that time, her AIR was 451, so she joined the Nirvana IAS Academy in Delhi, which strengthened her preparations. As she was working also, she managed time judiciously to achieve smaller targets that were easy to accomplish.

Finally, she cracked UPSC in 2015 with an AIR of 62 on her second attempt. She presently serves as Bageshwar's District Magistrate in Uttarakhand.