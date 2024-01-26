Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks 'million mirror selfies' on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: 'Aap itne boring…'

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to fund study, cracked UPSC along full-time job with AIR..

Anuradha belongs to a modest family in a small village in Haridwar. They faced numerous financial difficulties in her childhood. Her father used to sustain the family by selling milk.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

UPSC is a hard nut for numerous aspirants to crack, however, for some people, life itself is a tumultuous task, besides UPSC. But, with their unwavering hard work, dedication and perseverance they achieve all of them with flying colours.

One such inspiring success story is of IAS Anuradha Pal, who cracked the UPSC civil service examination despite facing numerous adversities in her life.

Anuradha belongs to a modest family in a small village in Haridwar. They faced numerous financial difficulties in her childhood. Her father used to sustain the family by selling milk.

She pursued her schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haridwar. Anuradha then moved to Delhi to complete her college education. She went to GB Pant University and pursued a Bachelor of Technology.

Due to the adverse situation at home, she then joined Tech Mahindra. After working there for a while, she quit her job as she realised that UPSC was her calling. Then she joined a college in Roorkee as a lecturer and prepared side-by-side for UPSC. She also gave tuition to students to fund her coaching fees.

She cleared it in her first attempt in 2012. But at that time, her AIR was 451, so she joined the Nirvana IAS Academy in Delhi, which strengthened her preparations. As she was working also, she managed time judiciously to achieve smaller targets that were easy to accomplish. 

Finally, she cracked UPSC in 2015 with an AIR of 62 on her second attempt. She presently serves as Bageshwar's District Magistrate in Uttarakhand.

 
