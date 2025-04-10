Although becoming an IAS officer is a prized dream, the way to get there is no easy job. Deemed one of the most challenging tests in the country, the UPSC Civil Service Exams (CSE) requires a lot of dedication and hard work.

One such notable example is IAS Tapasya Parihar, whose inspiring story proves the saying "where there's a will, there's a way". Let's get to know about her journey.

Who is IAS Tapasya Parihar?

Tapasya Parihar is an 2018-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. In UPSC CSE 2017, she clinched an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 23. However, Tapasya's journey was anything but smooth.

A native of Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, Tapasya Parihar's father is a farmer. She pursued her primary education from Kendriya Vidyalaya and later enrolled in Pune's Indian Law Society's Law College for a degree in law.

Post this, she decided to take UPSC exam. On her first attempt, she couldn't clear the prelilminary exam. Undeterred, she chose to take the exam again. In 2017, Tapasya appeared for the UPSC exam for a second time, emerging successful with an impressive AIR 23.

Tapasya is married to Garvit Gangwar, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. The couple met during their training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.