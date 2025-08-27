Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

An IAS officer is making headlines nowadays as he is set to tie the knot with a Deputy Chief Minister's daughter. Let us give you a hint. A three-time MLA, he is the first Deputy CM of the state. Any guesses?

Sachin Sharma, an IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is making headlines nowadays as he is set to tie the knot with the state's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's daughter, Dr Aastha Agnihotri. A native of Haryana's Jhajjar district, Sachin is an IAS officer of the 2022 batch who cracked the UPSC-CSE on his first attempt. Let's get to know more about his journey.

Who is Sachin Sharma?

A native of Haryana's Jhajjar, Sachin Sharma is an IAS officer of the 2022 batch. In 2022, Sharma cracked the exam on his first attempt, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 233. He completed his intermediate from Gurugram-based DAV School. Later, he went on to pursue his B.Tech in Electronics. After completing his studies, Sachin Sharma worked at a private firm for several years.

During this time, Sharma decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. According to media reports, he studied for 16-18 hours to fulfil his dream of becoming an IAS officer. His hard work and dedication bore fruit as he cracked the exam on his very first attempt, securing an AIR 233.

Sunil Dutt, Sachin's father, is a retired inspector from the Haryana Police. Sachin is the youngest of his five siblings. At present, he is serving as the sub-divisional magistrate in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

Who is Dr Aastha Agnihotri?

Daughter of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Dr Aastha Agnihotri is an Assistant Professor at Himachal Pradesh University. Keen on academics, Dr Aastha has studied law. In a post on 'X', Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri shared a picture of his daughter and IAS Sachin Sharma, announcing the two will soon tie the knot.

Interestingly, Mukesh Agnihotri is the first Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He assumed the office on December 11, 2022, after securing a victory as an MLA for a third consecutive time.