IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is a role model for aspiring civil servants, as she is among this rare group of aspirants who have cleared the prestigious exam in the first attempt without coaching. She secured IR 28 when she was just 22. Chandrajyoti is the daughter of retired army officers Colonel Dalbara Singh and Lt. Col. Meen Singh. Growing up in a disciplined environment, she was encouraged by her parents to pursue her goals with determination and hard work.

Her educational journey shows her commitment to excellence: she achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 at APJ School, Jalandhar, and scored 95.4% in her Class 12 exams from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. She went on to graduate with honors in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, in 2018, earning a 7.75 CGPA. She also has a Master's degree in Public Administration from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

After graduation, Chandrajyoti took a year off to prepare for the UPSC exam. She developed a structured study plan, focusing on current affairs, regular revision, and mock tests, dedicating 6–8 hours daily to her studies. Her disciplined approach paid off when she cleared the UPSC exam in 2019 on her first attempt, securing AIR 28.

Currently, IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development), Rupnagar (Ropar) in Punjab.