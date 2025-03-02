Cracking the UPSC Civil Service Examination is no easy job. However, there are millions of examples before us, teaching us the value of consistency and passion.

One such notable name is IAS officer D Ranjit, a specially-abled aspirant from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, who cracked UPSC exam on his very first attempt with AIR 750, defying odds. Let's get to unfold his journey further.

Who is D Ranjith?

Hailing from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, D Ranjith was born in a middle-class family, with his mother Amruthavalli being a school headmistress. Since and early age, Ranjith faced hearing and speech impairment.

His mother taught him leap-reading, making him learn faster. With his hard work and dedication, Ranjith scored an impressive 80 per cent in class 12th examination. Aspiring to become an engineer, he later enrolled in a B.Tech course.

He faced multiple rejections during the college placements, with companies turning him down due to his disabilities. However, these setbacks couldn't shatter his determination to achieve something in life.

Ranjith, then, decided to prepare for UPSC Civil Service Examination. With an unwavering support from his mother, he dedicated himself to UPSC preparations. K. Sabarinathan, one of the teachers who taught him current affairs, previously stated that "he would sit in the front row and read our lips while attending classes.”

His never-say-die attitude bore fruits when he clinched an AIR 750 in UPSC 2020 examination. Ranjith is currently serving as Assistant Collector in Palakkad, Kerala.