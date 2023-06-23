Search icon
Meet IAS officer B Abdul Nasar, grew up in orphanage, worked as newspaper delivery boy, didn't crack UPSC exam

IAS officer B Abdul Nasar worked jobs like hotel cleaner and newspaper delivery before entering government service and charting his way to the top over a two-decade career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

IAS officer B Abdul Nasar was destined for a life of struggles after he lost his father at 5. His mother worked as a domestic help to make ends meet while he and his siblings ended up in an orphanage. Nasar completed his schooling living in orphanages in Kerala for 13 years. 

At age 10, he worked in hotel cleaner and supplier jobs. He ran away from his orphanage some times but returned to complete studies. Despite extreme poverty, he completed 12th and then graduated from government college in Thalassery. Nasar worked off jobs like tuition, phone operator and a newspaper delivery boy. 

After post graduation, Nasar joined government service as a Kerala Health Department official in 1994. He worked his way up, becoming Deputy Collector under State Civil Service in 2006. Nassar was honoured as the best Deputy Collector in Kerala in 2015.

In 2017, B Abdul Nasar was promoted to the rank of an IAS officer. He worked as Housing Commissioner to Government of Kerala before being appointed as the District Collector of Kollam in 2019. 

