Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, left Rs 28 lakh job, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching...

His story proves that success isn’t just about money; it’s about following your passion, believing in yourself, and working hard for your dreams

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, left Rs 28 lakh job, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching...
Ayush Goel, a young man from Delhi, made a bold decision that has inspired many. After completing his MBA from IIM Kozhikode and securing a high-paying job at JP Morgan with a salary of Rs 28 lakh, Ayush decided to leave it all behind to chase a bigger dream: cracking the UPSC exam.

Coming from a modest background, Ayush’s father, Subhash Chandra Goel, took a loan of Rs 20 lakh for his education. With the relief of his son’s job, Ayush’s parents felt secure. But Ayush had a different vision. After working for seven months, he resigned to focus entirely on preparing for the UPSC exam, one of the toughest exams in the country.

Ayush, always a brilliant student, secured 91.2% in his class 10 and 96.2% in class 12 board exams. Relying on self-study, online classes, and books, Ayush dedicated 8-10 hours daily to his preparation. He didn’t attend any coaching classes and spent one and a half years studying at home.

The hard work paid off. Ayush cracked the exam on his first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 171 under the EWS quota. His journey from a high-paying corporate job to achieving his dream of becoming an IAS officer is a testament to his determination and dedication.

Ayush’s story proves that success isn’t just about money; it’s about following your passion, believing in yourself, and working hard for your dreams.

