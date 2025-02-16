She is married to IAS Jasmeet Singh Sandhu. The duo first met during their training at LBSNAA in Mussoorie.

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam is a dream for many. People pursuing a different career altogether often move to prepare for UPSC CSE to become IAS, IPS and IFS. In this article, we will tell you about one such IAS officer who left her promising medical career for the UPSC exam. She even cracked the All India Rank (AIR) 4. Her name is Artika Shukla, a 2015 batch IAS officer and batchmate of IAS Tina Dabi. A resident of Varanasi, IAS Artika cracked UPSC CSE 2015 in the same year when IAS Tina topped the prestigious exam with AIR 1. Back then, IAS Tina grabbed headlines for her extraordinary performance in the examination.

Who is IAS Artika Shukla?

She is an IAS officer of the 2015 batch. She cracked the exam without coaching with AIR 4. IAS Artika even left her MD from PGIMER, Chandigarh to prepare for the UPSC exam. Earlier, she completed her MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College. IAS Artika Shukla is popular on social media, especially among UPSC aspirants. Born on September 5, 1990, she completed her early education at St. John's School.

She is married to IAS Jasmeet Singh Sandhu. The duo first met during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. They tied the knot in 2017. Artika has held various positions in Rajasthan. She began her career as a Sub-Divisional Officer in Rishabhdev, Udaipur district. From 2019 to 2020, she served as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Ajmer. IAS Artika’s father Brijesh Shukla is a doctor, and her mother Leena Shukla is a homemaker. Artika’s two elder brothers, Gaurav Shukla and Utkarsh Shukla, have also passed the UPSC examination.

