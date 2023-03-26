Search icon
Meet IAS officer Anudeep Durishetty, who left high-paying job to get highest marks ever in UPSC exam

In 2017 UPSC exam, Telangana resident Anudeep Durishetty secured AIR 1 by scoring 1126 out of 2025 marks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Anudeep Durishetty/Instagram

There is no denying the fact that it is the dream of millions of Indians to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. UPSC exam is considered by many as one of the toughest exams in India and every IAS aspirant is aware of this fact and that’s why they work really hard to crack the UPSC exam.

Every year, lakhs of IAS aspirants appear for UPSC exam but only a few hundred manage to crack the UPSC exam. Notably, many IAS aspirants appear in UPSC exam more than once to clear the exam. One such IAS officer is Telangana resident Anudeep Durishetty, who failed thrice in his attempt to crack the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Amnudeep Durishetty topped the UPSC exam in 2017 to become IAS officer.

In 2017 UPSC exam, Anudeep Durishetty secured AIR 1 by scoring 1126 out of 2025 marks. Anudeep Durishetty has scored the highest marks ever in UPSC exam.

Durishetty belongs to Metpally town in Jagatyal in Telangana. He completed his schooling from Sri Suryodaya High School and Sri Chaitanya Junior College. Durishetty has completed his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from BITS Pilani, Rajasthan in 2011.

After completing his engineering from BITS Pilani, Anudeep Durishetty joined Google and worked as a software engineer. Anudeep succeeded in clearing UPSC exam without any coaching and took help from Internet for guidance while preparing for UPSC exam.

Anudeep Durishetty’s father D Manohar is an Assistant Divisional Engineer at the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Co. and his mother Jyothy is a homemaker.

