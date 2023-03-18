Meet IAS officer Anudeep Durishetty, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google to crack UPSC exam, got 1st rank

Anudeep Durishetty/Instagram

There is no denying the fact that UPSC exam is the toughest exam in India and every IAS aspirant knows this and that’s why they work very hard to crack the UPSC exam. Every year, lakhs of IAS aspirants appear for UPSC exam but only a few hundred manage to crack the UPSC exam.

There are many IAS aspirants who appear in UPSC exam more than once to crack the prestigious exam. Telangana resident Anudeep Durishetty failed thrice in his pursuit to become an IAS officer but he remained focused on his goal and finally managed to become an IAS officer and he topped the UPSC exam in 2017. Durishetty first appeared in UPSC exam in 2012 and he again appeared in 2013 and was was selected for the Indian Revenue Service.

His attempts to crack UPSC exam in 2014 and 2015 failed to bear fruits but Anudeep Durishetty decided to give one more try and in 2017 he was declared UPSC topper. Durishetty was working as an Assistant Commissioner (Customs & Indirect Taxes) in Hyderabad at that time.

Durishetty hails from Metpally town in Jagatyal in Telangana. He completed his schooling from Sri Suryodaya High School and Sri Chaitanya Junior College. Durishetty has completed his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from BITS Pilani, Rajasthan in 2011. Anud

Nudeep Durishetty joined Google after completing his B.Tech and worked as a software engineer.

He did not join any coaching centre and took help from Internet for guidance while preparing for UPSC exam.

Anudeep Durishetty’s father D Manohar is an Assistant Divisional Engineer at the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Co. and his mother Jyothy is a homemaker.