Meet IAS officer who is now appointed Additional CEO in Noida, cracked UPSC in 2016 with AIR...

Annapurna Garg hails from Faridabad, Haryana. Garg studied up to 10th from Convent School and passed 12th from MVN Sector-17.

She has completed post-graduation in Psychology from Delhi University. Her father Rajendra Garg is a businessman and mother Meena Garg is a housewife. Annapurna Garg secured 68th ranking in the UPSC Examination 2015 in her third attempt.

Annapurna is a 2016 batch IAS officer of UP cadre. Before being made the Additional CEO of Noida Authority, she was handling the responsibility as Additional MD of the State Road Transport Corporation.

In her UPSC journey, she faced failure in her first two attempts. But she did not lose courage and continued her efforts. Ultimately, in the third attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam of 2015. She had cleared the exam with 68th rank. And UP cadre was allotted to her.

Earlier, Annapurna Garg was posted as SDM in Bansdih, Ballia in the year 2018 when she came into the limelight regarding the scuffle that took place between her guard and the constable.