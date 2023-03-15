Meet IAS officer Ankita Jain, engineer who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got 3rd rank, is a GATE topper too

Pic courtesy: Ankita Jain/Instagram

IAS success stories: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is without doubt one of the toughest exams in India and every year lakhs of candidates appear in UPSC exam with an aim to crack it and become IAS officer. The high standard of UPSC exam can be gauge from the fact that only a few hundred aspirants among lakhs of them manage to clear UPSC exam and become IAS officer. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Ankita Jain who succeeded in cracking UPSC exam in 2020 and got All India Rank 3.

Ankita Jain has completed her B.Tech in Computer Science and she was working in a private company when she decided to start preparing for UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Ankita Jain did not succeed in first attempt. In second attempt she cleared the UPSC exam but did not get the desired rank. Ankita Jain, however, remained focus and finally managed to crack UPSC exam in fourth attempt and secured 3rd rank. Ankita Jain was a GATE topper in 2016.

Ankita Jain hails from Agra and her husband is an IPS officer. Ankita has completed her engineering from Delhi Technological University.