Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS officer Anju Sharma, failed in Class 10, 12 exams, cracked UPSC in first attempt

Interestingly, IAS officer Anju Sharma had failed in Class 10 pre-board exam in Chemistry and in Economics in Class 12 but she got distinction marks in other subjects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Meet IAS officer Anju Sharma, failed in Class 10, 12 exams, cracked UPSC in first attempt
IAS officer Anju Sharma

IAS success story: UPSC exam is considered by many as one of the toughest exams in the world and every year lakhs of aspirants from across India appear in UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. It is not easy to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer and it required a lot of hard work, perseverance, and patience to clear UPSC exam.

IAS officer Anju Sharma is one such person who has shown extraordinary grit to crack UPSC exam in her first attempt. Interestingly, Anju Sharma had failed in Class 10 pre-board exam in Chemistry and in Economics in Class 12 but she got distinction marks in other subjects.

IAS officer Anju Sharma however used both these failures as a learning experience and finally went on to crack UPSC in first attempt when she was just 22. "During my pre-boards, I had so many chapters to cover and it was almost post-dinner when I started panicking because I was unprepared and I knew I was going to fail. Everyone around me stressed the fact that how the performance of 10th grade is crucial as it determines our higher studies,” she ince said in an interview.

Anju Sharma has completed her BSc and MBA from Jaipur. After becoming IAS officer, Anju Sharma started her career as Assistant Collector, in Rajkot in 1991. She is currently Principal Secretary to Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education), Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.