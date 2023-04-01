Meet IAS officer Anju Sharma, failed in Class 10, 12 exams, cracked UPSC in first attempt

IAS officer Anju Sharma

IAS success story: UPSC exam is considered by many as one of the toughest exams in the world and every year lakhs of aspirants from across India appear in UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. It is not easy to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer and it required a lot of hard work, perseverance, and patience to clear UPSC exam.

IAS officer Anju Sharma is one such person who has shown extraordinary grit to crack UPSC exam in her first attempt. Interestingly, Anju Sharma had failed in Class 10 pre-board exam in Chemistry and in Economics in Class 12 but she got distinction marks in other subjects.

IAS officer Anju Sharma however used both these failures as a learning experience and finally went on to crack UPSC in first attempt when she was just 22. "During my pre-boards, I had so many chapters to cover and it was almost post-dinner when I started panicking because I was unprepared and I knew I was going to fail. Everyone around me stressed the fact that how the performance of 10th grade is crucial as it determines our higher studies,” she ince said in an interview.

Anju Sharma has completed her BSc and MBA from Jaipur. After becoming IAS officer, Anju Sharma started her career as Assistant Collector, in Rajkot in 1991. She is currently Principal Secretary to Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education), Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar.