Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam at 22, got 51st rank in first attempt

IAS success story: Every year lakhs of candidates from across India appear in UPSC exam with an aim to become IAS officer but only a few of them become successful and fulfill their dream by cracking the UPSC exam. There are many aspirants who succeed to crack the UPSC exam after three-four attempts but there are some candidates who clear the exam in their first attempt and IAS officer Ananya Singh is one among those talented students.

IAS Ananya Singh managed to crack UPSC exam and became an IAS officer when she was just 22. She got 51st rank in UPSC exam

IAS officer Ananya Singh hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and she has completed her schooling from St. Mary's Convent School. IAS officer Ananya Singh was a district topper from CISCE board in both Class 10th and 12th. She has completed her graduation in Economics Honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

IAS officer Ananya Singh is very good at playing synthesiser and is fond of reading. In an interview with Delhi Knowledge Track, Ananya said that she started practising answer writing again, after taking the Main exam. She further said, she could not focus on writing much because of the lack of time. However, she cracked UPSC exam in the very first attempt.

IAS officer Ananya Singh is currently posted in West Bengal. She is very active on social media and has over 39,000 followers on Instagram.