Her journey is an inspiring story of determination, ambition, and success. From excelling in academics to achieving a top rank in the UPSC exam, she has shown determination at every step of her life.

Ananya Das, an IAS officer, was born on May 15, 1992, in West Bengal. Her father worked at the Bank of India. From a young age, she was excellent in academics. She cleared the JEE exam and completed her B.Tech from IIT Madras. Later, she pursued an MSc in Economics from BITS Pilani.

Before joining the civil services, Ananya worked in the corporate sector. She started her career as a software engineer at Oracle India Pvt Ltd but left the job after eight months as she was not satisfied. She then worked as an executive intern at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Jaipur for three months. However, she had bigger dreams and decided to prepare for the UPSC exam.

With hard work and dedication, Ananya cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 16. She was initially allotted the Gujarat cadre but later moved to the Odisha cadre after marrying IAS officer Mohammad Abdal Akhtar. However, their marriage ended in divorce.

Later, Ananya married IAS officer Chanchal Rana, a 2014 batch officer from Odisha. Chanchal Rana studied at DPS Angul and completed his B.Tech from NIT Silchar. He secured an All India Rank of 7 in the UPSC exam.

